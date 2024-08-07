New Jersey Senior Olympics looking for participants, volunteers

💪Event happening in September

💪Chance to qualify for bigger competition

💪Many health benefits if those 65+ exercise, CDC says

WOODBRIDGE — A long-standing sports tradition is coming back to Middlesex County.

State senior citizens will have the chance to go head-to-head and take their talents to the water and more to compete in the New Jersey Senior Olympics.

This year’s three-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 6. The event schedule can be found here.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac took to Facebook to get the word out about the need for volunteers and the link to register as an athlete.

There’s something for everyone of all abilities: archery, bowling, cycling, golf, mini golf, fencing, swimming, table tennis and more. The event’s website mentions out-of-state participants can also sign up.

Athletes will also be vying for a spot to be a part of the 2025 National Senior Games, which will happen July 24 to August 4.

To qualify, the athlete has to participate in the even-numbered year before the national event and also place in the top four of their given age group.

Questions about the New Jersey event can be sent to Michael Garamella at 973-618-1111 or mjg129@gmail.com.

Adults 65 and older experience many long-term health benefits from staying active, including cancer prevention and brain health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

