MANCHESTER — A letter being placed on vehicles in this Ocean County township has gotten the attention of local police, and they're telling residents to disregard it is as nonsense.

According to police, a fake letter is being placed on vehicles around town, particularly at shopping plazas. The letter states that the vehicle has been recorded for the violation of parking in a fire zone.

The letter goes as far as telling the recipient that the driver needs to appear in court "before the Honorable Daniel F. Sahin."

In the letter, the recipient is told that they have 10 business days to contact the court, or a warrant will be issued.

"This letter is a scam!" police wrote on Facebook. "The Manchester Township Police Department would NEVER place a letter or subpoena on a vehicle. If you receive such a letter, do not follow any instructions provided. Instead, report it to us immediately."

It's not exactly sure why the letter is being placed on vehicles — it doesn't direct the recipient to send money or call a scam number. In fact, the contact information on the flier is the actual number for the township.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the police department for clarification. On social media, residents have suggested that the letters are a joke, or the product of locals who are trying to crack down on rule breakers.

It's unclear whether the targeted cars were truly parked illegally.

"Stay vigilant and spread the word to protect our community from these fraudulent activities," the police department wrote.

Anyone with concerns related to the fake letter can contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

