New list: The best teacher in every NJ county

Twenty-one educators were recognized at an awards ceremony on Tuesday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Each were picked as the best teacher in their county, and one will become New Jersey State Teacher of the Year.

“New Jersey’s public schools are considered the best in the nation because of our outstanding teachers, and this year’s 21 County Teachers of the Year exemplify that excellence,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a news release. “Exceptional educators are the key to ensuring that students across New Jersey will have a bright future.”

Individual schools select a top teacher, who's then eligible to apply for County Teacher of the Year.

During the 2024-2025 school year, the 21 finalists will "network with colleagues throughout the state and serve as representatives for New Jersey's public schools," according to the New Jersey Department of Education.

In the next few months, a panel of educators will select the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year from the bunch, based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the finalists. The winner will go on to represent New Jersey in competing for the national title.

County teachers of the year

