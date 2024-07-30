⚫ NJ must hold on to property that's unclaimed

⚫ Getting what's yours can be as easy as typing in your last name

⚫ NJ returned a record amount of assets to claimants last fiscal year

You moved out of a home but never collected the balance of your utility deposit. Your share of dividends never reached you as a shareholder. You're the heir of property left behind by someone who's passed.

Those are just a few examples of reasons you may want to check out a website run by New Jersey.

Right now, it has records on billions of dollars' worth of money and property that New Jersey is waiting for you to claim — and there's no catch. It's free to search, and free to get the property that's rightfully yours, with interest.

On Tuesday, New Jersey's Unclaimed Property Administration announced that fiscal year 2024 was a record year for the operation, returning $261.4 million in assets to more than 100,000 claimants.

More than $2.7 billion has been returned to individuals since the inception of New Jersey's program.

What type of property goes unclaimed?

Property that has been abandoned or lost by New Jersey residents and businesses for at least three years is taken on by the state until the rightful owners come forward. Unclaimed property on the site includes utility deposits, insurance payouts, forgotten bank accounts, dividends, and more, along with physical property. The administration also handles items from an estate that never reach their intended beneficiaries.

Do I have unclaimed property?

The simplest way to determine whether you're in line for some surprise funds is by using this site.

It's free to search, free to make a claim, and free to receive your property. In many cases, as long as you have information such as your Social Security number, you will receive an email within an hour that details how much you're getting and when it'll be sent your way.

"We also pay interest, from the time we receive the property until the time we pay it," Steve Harris said, Unclaimed Property Administrator, told New Jersey 101.5 in early 2024.

If you're married and have had a name change, make sure to search for your maiden name as well. And be on the lookout for any of your former addresses.

"I encourage everyone to check every three to six months," Harris said.

Third-party companies may attempt to reunite you with your unclaimed property, but they charge a fee for that service.

The UPA places listings in local newspapers to promote the latest list of assets. There are also public outreach events.

