💰 NJ just experienced a record year of returned funds

💰 You're being advised to check the database every few months

💰 The search is free, and your payment comes with interest

If you've checked this site before, do it again.

Every day, new records are added to New Jersey's unclaimed property database.

As of today, the Garden State is safeguarding about $6.3 billion in unclaimed money and property — and officials want the rightful owners to come forward.

What type of property goes unclaimed?

Property that has been abandoned or lost by New Jersey residents and businesses for at least three years is taken on by the state until the rightful owners come forward. Unclaimed property on the site includes utility deposits, insurance payouts, forgotten bank accounts, dividends, and more, along with physical property. The administration also handles items from an estate that never reach their intended beneficiaries.

"The average claim is probably around $500 to $1,000," said Steven Harris, administrator of the Unclaimed Property Administration within the Department of the Treasury.

In 2023 alone, the administration returned over $240 million to more than 100,000 owners.

"It was a record year for New Jersey," Harris said.

The year prior, New Jersey returned $203 million across 73,000 claims.

Do I have unclaimed property?

The simplest way to determine whether you're in line for some surprise funds is by using this site.

It's free to search, free to make a claim, and free to receive your property. In many cases, as long as you have information such as your Social Security number, you will receive an email within an hour that details how much you're getting and when it'll be sent your way.

"We also pay interest, from the time we receive the property until the time we pay it," Harris said.

If you're married and have had a name change, make sure to search for your maiden name as well. And be on the lookout for any of your former addresses.

"I encourage everyone to check every three to six months," Harris said.

What about property that is never claimed?

If property goes unclaimed, it eventually benefits all citizens, Harris said.

Under current rules, 75% of unclaimed property that's reported to the state can go to the general fund. But the UPA pays out far more than 25% of these funds annually.

In any event, the unclaimed property listings don't go away until they are claimed. If you make a successful claim, you will be made whole.

The UPA places listings in local newspapers to promote the latest list of assets. There are also public outreach events.

