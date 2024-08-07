📦 Package theft rings are competing to steal packages

STAFFORD — Police are warning that stealing packages in Ocean County has become so popular that porch pirates are racing each other to see who can get the goods first.

Thieves are getting organized and driving a recent increase in package thefts, according to Stafford Township police.

The pirates are part of a coordinated criminal enterprise and are somehow getting tracking numbers for deliveries.

"It is not uncommon for multiple theft crews, unaware of each other, to linger in the area, racing to be the first to grab the package once the delivery notification is received," police said in a public safety alert.

A FedEx truck makes deliveries (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

One delivery company targeted

Porch pirates behind the recent increase are focused mostly on stealing iPhones.

And in Stafford, all of these iPhone packages that were stolen were delivered by FedEx, according to police.

Undercover police officers said they found a man from the Bronx stealing several iPhones in boxes from the front porch of a home in Ocean Acres in Stafford on July 16. The packages were delivered by FedEx.

Argeny Friasvasquez, 30, was arrested and charged with theft. He was released pending a court date in Superior Court. His vehicle, a black Honda Accord with Pennsylvania plates, was seized.

Stafford Police Department (Facebook)

Three New York men were arrested in April after police said they found them stealing iPhones from a front porch on Blue Jacket Ave.

Tips to protect yourself from porch pirates

Stafford police said that anyone who sees a package theft as it's happening should not directly get involved. Instead, witnesses should call 911 and let police officers handle it.

Other tips from police include:

📦 Use official tracking tools to track your packages

📦 Schedule deliveries for when someone is home

📦 Have packages delivered to secure locations such as a locker service

📦 Install security cameras that are visible to deter suspects

📦 Require a signature for deliveries

📦 Tell a trusted neighbor that a delivery is expected

📦 Deliver packages to your workplace if you won't be home

