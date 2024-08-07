NEWARK — A scary scene for riders Monday afternoon while on a NJ Transit bus in Newark.

A woman was seen “aimlessly swinging a knife” just after 4 p.m., according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

The outlet reports that no one on the bus was harmed.

Officers arrived at the bus at the intersection of Broad Street and Market Street, where they labeled the woman as emotionally disturbed, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. She was sent to University Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the report.

Police in Newark were able to partner with the Rutgers Crisis Intervention Team to successfully transport the woman for help, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

