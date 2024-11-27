Did you know: Thanksgiving started in New Jersey — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

NJ caps these prescription drug costs

New Jersey officials are getting ready to enforce new limits on out-of-pocket costs for several critical prescription drugs as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills last year that made New Jersey only the second state in the nation to cap consumer expenses for asthma inhalers and EpiPens, in addition to insulin.

A bulletin has been issued by state officials, as guidance to carriers as the law begins.

Hit and run on Nov. 22, 2024

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police say they are looking for a driver who crashed into a wall and did a poor job cleaning up before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened early Friday morning, according to Gloucester Township police

An SUV headed west on Evesham Road crashed into a retaining wall when the driver tried to turn left on Woodland Avenue. Photos of the scene showed rubble strewn across the sidewalk.

Thanksgiving NJ grocery closures

Forget something?

We know the chaos that can come with all the food preparation and the looming dinner start time, so here is your grocery guide for when every second counts.

These stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but not all day.

NJ layoffs 2024

Two major companies in New Jersey have announced four different rounds of layoffs this year, alone.

Bristol Myers Squibb, out of Lawrenceville, and Prudential Financial, out of Newark, both rounded out previous cuts with separate announcements in September and November.

In both cases, a majority of cuts would take effect in the new year, according to WARN notifications filed with state labor officials.

A third massive NJ-based corporation, Johnson and Johnson, also announced 231 layoffs in September, effective in late December.

Confusion / confused at Thanksgiving dinner in NJ

You probably learned in kindergarten that Thanksgiving had its origins with the Pilgrims and Native Americans feasting together at the Plymouth Colony in 1621.

That is generally accepted as the first Thanksgiving; however Thanksgiving was really only celebrated twice again in the next 100 years.

The Thanksgiving holiday we now enjoy actually has its origins in the Garden State thanks to a congressman from New Jersey.

