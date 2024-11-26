Woman flees messy crash into South Jersey wall, police say

🔴 Car slams into wall in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police say they are looking for a driver who crashed into a wall and did a poor job cleaning up before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened early Friday morning, according to Gloucester Township police

An SUV headed west on Evesham Road crashed into a retaining wall when the driver tried to turn left on Woodland Avenue. Photos of the scene showed rubble strewn across the sidewalk.

The vehicle also hit a wooden utility pole that was splintered by the collision.

Witnesses said to police that they spoke with the woman behind the wheel and a man in the passenger seat.

The man and woman both said they would call police to report the incident, police said.

Instead, the pair tried to clean up the scene and drove away without calling the police.

Authorities said most of the car parts were cleaned up by the duo. However, photos showed they left behind the vehicle's front grille.

Police said that helped them identify the vehicle as a white Nissan Pathfinder.

Photos of the vehicle also showed several airbags had been deployed and most of the front of the SUV was gone.

Anyone who has information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 856-228-4500.

