The NJ grocery stores that will be open or closed for Thanksgiving

My family has hosted Thanksgiving all my life, and almost every year we find ourselves having to scramble to the grocery store for some last-minute item.

Thankfully, our local grocery store's hours have saved our dinner plans more times than we would like to admit.

I know the chaos that can come with all the food preparation and the looming dinner start time, so below is your grocery guide for when every second counts.

ShopRite

Over 100 locations span New Jersey, so be sure to check with your neighborhood ShopRite for specific Thanksgiving hours. For example, the ShopRite of Woodbridge is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the ShopRite of West Deptford is closed on Thanksgiving. All ShopRite locations and their holiday hours can be found in one convenient location here.

Wegmans

Wegmans has nine New Jersey locations: Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Hanover, Manalapan, Montvale, Mt. Laurel, Ocean, Princeton and Woodbridge. All spots will close on Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. and reopen their doors Friday at 6 a.m.

Acme

New Jersey is home to over 60 Acme stores. Thanksgiving hours vary from store to store, so call ahead before stopping by, according to Acme’s website. The Old Bridge Acme will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Freehold Acme will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is present in 24 New Jersey communities. Regardless of location, all stores will operate this Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kings Food Markets

You can find 16 Kings locations around New Jersey. All stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALDI

There are over 60 ALDI’s found throughout New Jersey but finalize what you need early if this is your go-to grocery store. All ALDI locations are closed on Thanksgiving, and the same goes for New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Christmas.

Lidl

Just like ALDI, Lidl will close its doors on Thanksgiving. “All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees time to spend with their families. They will reopen with normal hours Friday, Nov. 29,” the company says on its website.

Costco Wholesale

Costco’s nine New Jersey sites will be closed this Thanksgiving, and the same goes for Christmas Day.

Walmart Supercenter

Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving, so plan ahead for your holiday needs or come up with an alternate shopping plan.

Trader Joe’s

All Trader Joe’s locations will be closed for Thanksgiving.

