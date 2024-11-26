NJ is capping what you pay for these life-saving prescription drugs

💵 NJ caps some prescription costs

New Jersey officials are getting ready to enforce new limits on out-of-pocket costs for several critical prescription drugs as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills last year that made New Jersey only the second state in the nation to cap consumer expenses for asthma inhalers and EpiPens, in addition to insulin.

A bulletin has been issued by state officials, as guidance to carriers as the law begins.

Health insurance carriers in the fully insured market — including individual and small employers — would now be required to allow for purchase of certain medications without any deductible and no payment or coinsurance more expensive than the following limits.

Insulin products have been capped at $35 for a 30-day supply in New Jersey.

EpiPens have been limited to a $25 cost for a month’s supply, similarly outside of any deductible in New JErsey, while asthma inhalers have been capped at $50 for a month’s supply.

Rules promoting transparency in the costs of prescription medicines took effect in October, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs said.

The state would use the data for an annual report on emerging price trends.

