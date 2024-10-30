Deer causes terrifying accident on NJ highway — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

During the first day of a national offshore wind conference Tuesday in New Jersey, which has become ground zero for vocal, well-organized opposition to such projects, numerous industry officials said they are in a difficult battle against deliberate falsehoods.

These include thus far unsubstantiated claims that offshore wind preparation is killing whales along the East Coast.

Benjamin Avrut was found guilty of first-degree murder by an Essex County jury in the beating death of 70-year-old Gwen Avrut, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced.

The jury rejected Avrut’s insanity defense and reached its verdict after just a day and half of deliberations, earlier this month.

Officials say the senior officers took advantage of their position of authority at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility, aka the Hayes unit, in Bordentown.

"The conduct that we allege today has no place anywhere in New Jersey," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "Young people confined to juvenile facilities are extremely vulnerable. They deserve safety, care, and respect."

On Sept. 9, the township was notified by the Cape May County Health Department that eight wells on Bayaire Road tested positive for high levels of mercury, according to Mayor John Newman.

Four more positive tests throughout the township came back on Sept. 25, and another three positives came back on Oct. 10, Newman said at a township meeting Monday night.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Nissan Sentra was headed north near Exit 3 (New Durham Road) around 12:50 a.m. when the car hit a deer and became disabled in the center lane.

Lebron said a tractor-trailer driven by Guido Appelgren Rodriguez, 69, of Byram, rear-ended the Nissan, sending the tractor-trailer into the right side of the highway and into a sound barrier.

