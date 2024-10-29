✅ A car hit a deer on Route 287 near Exit 3 in Edison

✅ It became disabled and was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer

✅ The truck went through a sound barrier

EDISON TOWNSHIP — Some scary moments in the early hours of Tuesday on Route 287 after a car hit a deer.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Nissan Sentra was headed north near Exit 3 (New Durham Road) around 12:50 a.m. when the car hit a deer and became disabled in the center lane.

Lebron said a tractor-trailer driven by Guido Appelgren Rodriguez, 69, of Byram, rear-ended the Nissan, sending the tractor-trailer into the right side of the highway and into a sound barrier.

ALSO READ: Drivers in these NJ counties have a higher chance

Map shows Karen Place along Route 287 in Edison Map shows Karen Place along Route 287 in Edison (Canva) loading...

Breaking the sound barrier

The truck wound up in the backyard of a home on Karen Place on the other side of the barrier. No structures were struck, according to Lebron.

Lebron said Appelgren suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The driver and passenger in the Nissan received minor injuries, according to Lebron.

Only one lane was open through the area for several hours for clean up and the initial investigation. The ramp from New Durham Road was also closed.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are some of the 10 best restaurants in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark