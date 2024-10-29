Deer causes truck to hit sound barrier on Route 287
✅ A car hit a deer on Route 287 near Exit 3 in Edison
✅ It became disabled and was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer
✅ The truck went through a sound barrier
EDISON TOWNSHIP — Some scary moments in the early hours of Tuesday on Route 287 after a car hit a deer.
State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a Nissan Sentra was headed north near Exit 3 (New Durham Road) around 12:50 a.m. when the car hit a deer and became disabled in the center lane.
Lebron said a tractor-trailer driven by Guido Appelgren Rodriguez, 69, of Byram, rear-ended the Nissan, sending the tractor-trailer into the right side of the highway and into a sound barrier.
ALSO READ: Drivers in these NJ counties have a higher chance
of hitting deer, AAA finds
Breaking the sound barrier
The truck wound up in the backyard of a home on Karen Place on the other side of the barrier. No structures were struck, according to Lebron.
Lebron said Appelgren suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The driver and passenger in the Nissan received minor injuries, according to Lebron.
Only one lane was open through the area for several hours for clean up and the initial investigation. The ramp from New Durham Road was also closed.
