💥 More car and deer crashes happen in NJ between October and December

💥 It's deer rutting season

💥 Five NJ counties have had the most car and deer collisions, AAA reports

Driver versus deer. It’s an occurrence that happens way too often in New Jersey, especially as the days get shorter, and temperatures cool down.

Most deer-related crashes occur close to sunset between the months of October and December, as this time of year coincides with deer rutting or mating season, when deer are on the move and more aggressive than usual, according to AAA Northeast.

“Extra vigilance is required to anticipate and avoid a deer darting into the roadway, especially during evening hours,” said Shani Jarvis, AAA Northeast’s outreach manager.

Deer are unpredictable and can appear in front of your car suddenly and without warning. Oftentimes, if you see one deer, others are most likely nearby, she said.

New Jersey Deer Crashes

In New Jersey, there were 7,669 deer crashes in 2022. More than 40% of those crashes (3,171) occurred from October to December, and 75% of those crashes happened near sunset.

Where do most deer crashes happen in New Jersey?

Monmouth County drivers encounter the most deer, Jarvis said. There were 310 deer versus car crashes there in 2022. Hunterdon County saw the second most car and deer crashes in 2022, at 277. Burlington County is third with 272 car and deer collisions, followed by Somerset County with 227 deer crashes, and Bergen County with 222 crashes.

Be careful driving through Readington, Hunterdon County. That is the top New Jersey town for deer and car collisions. There were 83 of them in 2022.

Mount Laurel is second with 58 car and deer crashes. Marlboro had 56 deer crashes two years ago, followed by Hopewell Township in Mercer County with 50, Egg Harbor with 45, Galloway with 43, Manalapan with 41, Raritan with 40, Tinton Falls with 39, Branchburg/South Brunswick with 38, and Bridgewater with 37 deer and car collisions.

How to Avoid A Deer

To help avoid having a deer slam into your vehicle causing possible damages, injuries, or worse, Jarvis advised drivers to scan the shoulders of the road in front of you, as deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas nearby.

Slow down to give yourself more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements. Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited. If you need to honk your horn, Jarvis recommends only one long blast. It may frighten animals away from your car if you notice them early enough.

Typically, if you see one deer, look out for others. Deer rarely travel alone. Use high beams along dark, unlit roadways, but only if there is no oncoming traffic. If a collision is unavoidable, Jarvis said to apply the brakes firmly and try to stay in your lane. Swerving can cause an even more serious crash.

Wear your seat belt. She said the chances of being injured in a deer crash are significantly higher if you’re not buckled into your seat.

If a crash occurs, try to move the car to a safe location and call 911 first. Then, contact your insurance company to report any car damage. If possible, take photos of the damage because such damage from animal crashes generally falls under a driver’s comprehensive coverage package.

