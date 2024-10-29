Man guilty of own mother’s NJ murder, greed as alleged motive

🔲Man convicted of mom’s murder

🔲After beating death, tried to cover up

🔲Inheritance was motive, police say

A 38-year-old man has been convicted of his own mother’s murder, in the victim’s Maplewood luxury condo over three years ago.

Benjamin Avrut was found guilty of first-degree murder by an Essex County jury in the beating death of 70-year-old Gwen Avrut, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced.

The jury rejected Avrut’s insanity defense and reached its verdict after just a day and half of deliberations, earlier this month.

Benjamin Avrut convicted of murder in Maplewood (Essex County jail, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Maplewood, South Orange (Google Maps) loading...

On Jan. 4, 2021, the victim was sleeping in her residence at The Top, a high-end high rise with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, as well as nearby South Mountain reservation.

Benjamin Avrut entered the condo and when his mother woke up, beat and punched her to death.

Benjamin Avrut convicted of murder in Maplewood (Essex County jail, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) The Top condo complex in Maplewood (Google Maps) loading...

He then tried to cover his horrendous crime by sending his sister text messages from his mother’s phone, lying that she had attacked her son.

Avrut then tried to make it look like his mother had taken her own life, investigators said.

Benjamin Avrut murder conviction of Maplewood NJ mother (Essex County jail) Benjamin Avrut murder conviction of Maplewood NJ mother (Essex County jail) loading...

At trial, prosecutors said that Avrut, who had a history of drug abuse and gambling addiction, killed his mother in order to inherit $9 million.

He would face a minimum of 30 years in prison, when sentenced on Dec. 13.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia