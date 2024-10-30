Joe Kyrillos Day — Eric Scott makes the perfect cocktail
💧 Joe Kyrillos Day is here!
💧 The perfect cocktail to celebrate
💧 So much symbolism
Happy JK Day!
Bill Spadea and I have been waiting all year for Joe Kyrillos Day, and it is finally here.
This year, I am introducing the perfect signature cocktail: The Kyrillo-Rita.
READ MORE: What the heck is Joe Kyrillos Day?
In this video I take you inside my Tiki Bar test kitchen as I show you how to make it.
It only has four ingredients and pairs perfectly with however you choose to celebrate.
The Kyrillo-Rita:
Salt the rim of a rocks glass - This symbolizes the shore towns of Monmouth County
Add ice to the glass
Then add:
✔ 2 ounces blanco (or white) tequila
✔ 1.5 ounces of Blue Curaçao- This symbolizes the mighty Navesink River
✔ 1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice
✔ To finish, use a dropper to add a single drop of olive brine - This symbolizes the tears falling into the Navesink River when it was announced Sen. Joe Kyrillos was retiring from the legislature.
Enjoy, and please let me know how you like it!
