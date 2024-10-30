Joe Kyrillos Day — Eric Scott makes the perfect cocktail

💧 Joe Kyrillos Day is here!

💧 The perfect cocktail to celebrate

💧 So much symbolism

Happy JK Day!

Bill Spadea and I have been waiting all year for Joe Kyrillos Day, and it is finally here.

This year, I am introducing the perfect signature cocktail: The Kyrillo-Rita.

In this video I take you inside my Tiki Bar test kitchen as I show you how to make it.

Eric Scott Eric Scott loading...

It only has four ingredients and pairs perfectly with however you choose to celebrate.

The Kyrillo-Rita:

Eric Scott Eric Scott loading...

Salt the rim of a rocks glass - This symbolizes the shore towns of Monmouth County

Add ice to the glass

Then add:

✔ 2 ounces blanco (or white) tequila

✔ 1.5 ounces of Blue Curaçao- This symbolizes the mighty Navesink River

✔ 1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

✔ To finish, use a dropper to add a single drop of olive brine - This symbolizes the tears falling into the Navesink River when it was announced Sen. Joe Kyrillos was retiring from the legislature.

Enjoy, and please let me know how you like it!

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Some of New Jersey's favorite bars In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf has announced easing restrictions on April 4 with 75% capacity and drinking at the bar. Maybe that will happen soon in New Jersey too. But while we're not allowed to sit at the bar still here, Trev wanted to know your favorite bar that you miss sitting at right now. He asked that to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom