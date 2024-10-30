Happy Joe Kyrillos Day, New Jersey

It's here. The 8th annual Joe Kyrillos Day.

It's a tradition that dates back to 2016 when the esteemed Senator from Monmouth County decided to leave the public stage.

To honor the day and the theme pushed by the professional political class, "Tears on the Navesink", Eric Scott has created a nice cocktail perfect for your holiday celebration.

Eric Scott Eric Scott loading...

As we've been celebrating and honoring the legacy of this legislator who spent three decades under the Golden Dome, we thought it was time for the legislature to do the right thing and enshrine this day into the official calendar of New Jersey holidays.

If you agree, or simply want to learn more about the history of the holiday, please visit the official website www.tearsonthenavesink.com

Let your voice be heard and Happy Joe Kyrillos Day!

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈