Only 6 shopping days left until ‘Joe Kyrillos Day’

Since 2016, Eric Scott and I have been recognizing and celebrating what has come to be known as "Joe Kyrillos Day". It's a bit of a solemn holiday to reflect on the political career of one of New Jersey's longest-serving State Senators.

Yes, Joe is still with us capitalizing on his Trenton connections and presumably making a great living.

He got on our radar after he championed the infamous "Gas Tax" which served as a true dividing line between establishment, back-room Republicans, and those of us who speak out and fight for working and middle-class families.

Years ago, there was a buzz among the political class as Senator Kyrillos was hanging it up after three decades in office. Under normal circumstances this would have been a quick mention on the air, "Senator not running again, who will replace him...Congratulations on decades of public service, here's a watch, good luck."...or something like that.

But in the case of the Senator from Monmouth County, there was a tribute article that claimed there would be "tears in the Navesink River" with his retirement. Well, for those of you who know me, I couldn't resist.

After the initial article pointing out the senator's support of such tax hikes as the one of motorists and small businesses (which I admit was a bit harsh), Eric Scott and I started recognizing the announcement day every year.

It's a long-standing tradition at the radio station now, with many callers joining the conversation to wish us a "Happy Joe Kyrillos Day". I'm not exactly sure what it all means, but if you're shopping, the $0.23 traditional gift which matches the amount of increased tax per gallon has been adjusted for inflation, so feel free to spend more.

Look out for the crowds at the Senator Kyrillos Bridge which is a main connector headed into Red Bank in Monmouth County.

Enjoy the holiday with family and friends and reflect on a public official who has influenced your life and the lives of the citizens of the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

