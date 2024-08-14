ANCHOR rebate changes, don’t lose your money — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A 32-year-old youth soccer coach is facing additional and upgraded charges three months after being arrested on charges of distributing sexually explicit images to children.

Ryan Gunsauls, of Union Beach, was also accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with student-athletes under his supervision and inappropriately touching at least two of the victims.

A former employee of the Monmouth County SPCA has filed a police complaint because he felt threatened by a comment made by executive director Ross Licitra during a meeting.

The meeting was about the decision by senior staff at the shelter to euthanize a dog named Shy Baby who was deemed unadoptable. The dog was "not comfortable in her own skin," was afraid of males and bangs its head on the cage wall until she bleeds," according to

ELIZABETH — A bicyclist is dead after a horrific crash on a chaotic multi-lane highway just south of Newark Liberty International Airport this weekend.

The 35-year-old male victim was crossing Route 1&9 at the intersection with North Street in Elizabeth when he was hit by a car, according to city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.

Shockingly, the man on the bicycle was decapitated by the hit.

New Jersey fans of the animated smash hit “Bluey” can get ready to visit the Heeler home in “real life.”

CAMP — which offers ticketed immersive family experiences — has added the Philadelphia area as the fourth U.S. stop of Bluey x CAMP.

The shop-and-play retail experience billed as “part toy store, part party venue, part immersive theater space” is currently in the Boston area, after stops in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Notices are about to hit millions of mailboxes throughout New Jersey, to get the ball rolling on another round of property tax relief.

Many residents likely won't have to do anything at all in order to receive the newest round of ANCHOR payments. But for those who do need to apply or make changes, deadlines attached to the perk are earlier than usual this year, and the state's taking extra steps to deter fraud.

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday that letters will be mailed to about 1.5 million residents, starting Aug. 19, to confirm their automatic eligibility for this year's payment.

