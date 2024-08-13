New Jersey fans of the animated smash hit “Bluey” can get ready to visit the Heeler home in “real life.”

CAMP — which offers ticketed immersive family experiences — has added the Philadelphia area as the fourth U.S. stop of Bluey x CAMP.

It’s a collaboration with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio — the series has taken the world by storm since being picked up on Disney Plus.

The shop-and-play retail experience billed as “part toy store, part party venue, part immersive theater space” is currently in the Boston area, after stops in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Starting Dec. 16, the 10,000 square foot installation will be opened by timed, ticketed admission at King of Prussia mall.

About half of the space will be dedicated to a live-sized recreation of the Heeler’s house (which — spoiler — almost gets sold in a recent episode).

Entrance is through “CAMP’s signature Magic Door, a speakeasy-style pivoting wall” that leads to the interactive experience, which changes seasonally.

Visitors can play favorite show-inspired games, like Keepy Uppy and Magic Asparagus.

There’s a chance to show off their “dance mode” in Bluey's playroom.

The Bluey space will also feature a two-story pillow fort and cardboard box castle — with slides.

And, there is a meet-and-greet to cap the visit off, where fans can get a selfie with Bingo and Bluey, before checking out some exclusive merchandise in the CAMP Canteen.

Aside from retail items, the CAMP store also includes a slime creation station — called “The Schmutz Bar” — a Splatter Room, and a party room for kids’ birthdays.

Even better news is that the CAMP location at King of Prussia is a permanent one, with experiences that will rotate seasonally.

“Bluey x CAMP joyfully recreates the Heeler family home and gives Bluey fans of all ages the opportunity to laugh, play and pretend together,” said Suzy Raia, SVP Global Consumer Products, BBC Studios. “The response in each city has been amazing and we look forward to sharing the experience with families from the Philadelphia area.”

Tickets for the Bluey x CAMP experience are available online.

The fun starts in late December at King of Prussia mall — at 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA ,19406.

For newbies, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are a family of four Blue Heelers from Australia.

While geared toward a preschool audience, the tone of the show has made it a massive hit with parents and older kids, too — it was the most-streamed show across all viewers in the U.S., earlier this year.

There’s even social media buzz that live dogs are Bluey fans, too — though, (Oh, Biscuits!) they can’t come to the CAMP Bluey experience.

