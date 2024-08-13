Man on bike decapitated by car running red light on NJ highway

🚲 Driver accused of running red light

ELIZABETH — A bicyclist is dead after a horrific crash on a chaotic multi-lane highway just south of Newark Liberty International Airport this weekend.

The 35-year-old male victim was crossing Route 1&9 at the intersection with North Street in Elizabeth when he was hit by a car, according to city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.

Shockingly, the man on the bicycle was decapitated by the hit.

According to Contreras, the 20-year-old driver ran a red light in the crash but stayed at the scene.

The crash happened Sunday night, NJ.com reported.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim as they are still looking for relatives to notify them about the death as of late Tuesday afternoon.

No charges have been announced.

Traffic deaths at red lights

National Stop on Red Week was from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 this year.

According to AAA, 1,149 people were killed in crashes nationally that involved motorists running red lights in 2022. That was a 4% increase from the year before.

AAA recommends that cyclists do what they can to protect themselves against careless drivers who run red lights. They gave the following tips:

🔴 Wait. Give yourself a few seconds to make sure all cars have come to a complete stop before moving through the intersection. Look for turning traffic that may be less likely to see you.

🔴 Stay alert and listen. Don't take chances and don't wear headphones. Watch what is going on and give your full attention to the environment around you.

🔴 Be visible. Stay in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street.

🔴 Make eye contact. Look at drivers in stopped vehicles to ensure they see you before crossing the road in front of them.

