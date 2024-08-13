Worker files police report against NJ official’s throat-cutting comment

🐶 MCSPCA director Ross Licitra used harsh language to discipline employees

A former employee of the Monmouth County SPCA has filed a police complaint because he felt threatened by a comment made by executive director Ross Licitra during a meeting.

The meeting was about the decision by senior staff at the shelter to euthanize a dog named Shy Baby who was deemed unadoptable. The dog was "not comfortable in her own skin," was afraid of males and bangs its head on the cage wall until she bleeds," according to

In a complaint filed with Eatontown police and first posted by the Jersey Coast Emergency News Facebook page the employee said Licitra defended his management against criticism by employees.

"When people are rude to his managers, it makes him want to reach over the desk, gut their throat and, and watch them bleed out on the floor," the investigation report states. (Employee name redacted) stated that Licitra was referring to (employee name redacted) and his co-workers voicing their opinion at the department meeting. (Employee name redacted) interpreted Licitra's statement as a threat to himself."

Video of the interview was also posted to YouTube.

Despite the comments Licitra has the strong backing of the MCSPCA's biggest donor and the board of trustees.

Sheldon Vogel made a $100,000 donation to the shelter “in a show of solidarity and support for the Monmouth County SPCA and his belief in its leadership and mission.” Vogel is the former CFO of Atlantic Records and also supports Monmouth Medical Center.

The Vogel at the Count Basie and the Vogel Veterinary Care Center are named after Sheldon Vogel and his late wife Anne.

MCSPCA executive director Ross Licitra carries a dog removed from a home in the Belford section of Middletown. MCSPCA executive director Ross Licitra carries a dog removed from a home in the Belford section of Middletown in 2020. (Lindsay Sanator, Monmouth County SPCA) loading...

Board: MCSPCA board acknowledges mistakes made in handling situation

The board said that Licitra's manner of addressing the employees about Shy Baby was "unacceptable" and not becoming of the leader of the MCSCPA.

"We agree that the leader of an organization with a reputation as fine as the MCSPCA should never allow himself to lose his temper while disciplining a staff member," the board wrote.

"The Monmouth County SPCA Board acknowledges that mistakes were made in handling this situation, but we must also acknowledge that the proven track record of this leadership team is undeniable. We, as their Board, have steadfast confidence in the leadership in place at the MCSPCA, and look forward to working alongside them to learn and grow from historical events in an effort to generate a more successful future for this organization," the board wrote in a statement.

The MCSPCA said it is improving staff communications and transparency through small-group forums, providing counseling and compassion fatigue support for all staff members and appointing an established panel of senior management to review and deliver any disciplinary action as needed.

The MCSPCA also warned the public about making "well informed choice" about their information sources.

"Much of what we are seeing portrayed on social media is an alarming array of untruths built on misinformation and gossip, and again, we request that those reading be mindful about their consumption of social media. This deliberate negativity ends up ultimately harming the hard-working staff and volunteers at the shelter and the very animals people want to help.

Licitra told New Jersey 101.5 that he had no comment about the allegations. He is also a Monmouth County Deputy Director commissioner.

