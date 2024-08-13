NJ school district backtracks on plan to charge fee for busing

🚍 Backlash prompts change from Friday announcement

🚍 Current level of courtesy busing has school district losing money

🚍 Superintendent's Monday letter thanked people for input

DEPTFORD — A controversial transportation plan pitched by the Deptford Township School District is now being put in reverse.

There was a change of heart after backlash from community members and partners, including Mayor Paul Medany.

The idea for the 2024-2025 school year, which was shared on Friday, mentioned free busing would be stripped from those living within 2 miles of an early childhood, elementary or middle school. A similar concept was proposed for those living within 2.5 miles of the high school.

Students who lived in these zones would have to pay $365 a year for "subscription busing."

Officials say the current bus plan was costing the district $3 million a year.

"I cannot, in good conscience, let this practice continue when there are SO many other items that need to be addressed in district," Superintendent Kevin Kanauss had said in the now-rescinded presenation.

In a letter on Monday, Kanauss thanked people for their input, which scuttled his savings plan.

“Please also note that while we are maintaining courtesy busing, we still need to be mindful of the number of bus stops and resources we are using,” Kanauss said in the letter.

He said school bus trips could take more time with the need for more neighborhood stops.

