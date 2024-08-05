NJ shelter kills a dog, worker who objected is fired, and online backlash follows

☑️ A group against "kill" shelters posted audio of a MCSPCA employee being fired

☑️ The worker questioned the decision to euthanize a dog

☑️ Executive director Ross Licitra apologized

The leader of Monmouth County's animal welfare agency is under fire after a rank-and-file worker objected to the shelter management's decision to kill an unadoptable dog.

The online criticism against Monmouth County SPCA Director Ross Licitra, who is also an elected Republican member of the Board of County Commissioners, is centered on his handling of the low-level employee after secretly recorded audio captured Licitra and other managers dressing down the worker in private.

But while the criticisms are based on the treatment of the employee, the campaign against Licitra is being directed by groups and individuals who often criticize the management of animal shelters, especially those that euthanize animals that are not adopted.

Secret audio: Employee fired

In audio posted to YouTube by the group NJ Animal Observer and The True Reformers — Advocates for Animal Shelter Change in NJ, Licitra addresses an employee who had questioned the decision to euthanize a dog named Shy Baby.

"Let me just straighten you out right here. I don't give a s**t what you believe. Do you understand me?" Licitra tells him. "This organization is run by seven directors that are hired by a board of trustees and appointed by me. Do you think for one second you have any right whatsoever to question any director in this place or any decisions that are made out of this office? Do you think you have that right? Yes or no?"

The employee responds "yes" and asks to "make a case for himself" but is cut off.

"You're out of here. You have no right to speak," Licitra says. "I dont give a f**k how long you're worked here. I could give a s**t less. You're lucky you got a job here," Licitra says. "I fought to keep you here. And how dare you — how dare you — challenge one of my directors or any decision that's made in this organization. You're fired. Go pack your bags, you're out of here. You got it? Go!"

Ross Licitra (L) and Scott Crawford of the Monmouth County SPCA and a pig they had to lasso to safety Ross Licitra (L) and Scott Crawford of the Monmouth County SPCA and a pig they had to lasso to safety (MCSPCA) loading...

Disagreement over euthanization

Later in the 15-minute-long recording, a woman who is not identified tries to explain that Shy Baby is "not comfortable in her skin," is afraid of males and bangs its head on the cage wall until bleeding.

"It just amazes me how people like you all of a sudden think you have the right. Where do you get that inherent right from," Licitra says.

Lictria released a statement and apology about the recording. He declined to discuss the comments with New Jersey 101.5.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to the individual, and to the public, for the harsh language and adversarial approach. I want every one of our supporters to understand that when we must euthanize an animal, we go through a very rigorous process that relies on medical professionals, veterinarians, and experts who make that decision. When an animal is euthanized, it’s a decision that is never taken lightly," Licitra said in his statement.

Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown (Monmouth County SPCA) loading...

Licitra: Worker bullied fellow employees

Licitra explained that he was not disciplining the worker for questioning the euthanasia but rather for the way he had treated female workers and superiors.

"This individual consistently spoke down to and made very aggressive, bullying actions toward his two female supervisors, including slamming his fist down on the table to intimidate them. I understand that the individual’s heart is in the right place, but please understand that when someone aggressively questions, challenges, and tries to overturn the decision of medical experts, it causes turmoil for everyone here at the Monmouth County SPCA," Licitra said.

Licitra, a former animal welfare investigator for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said his "passion for animal welfare" is the pillar of his own personal life mission.

Criticism of Licitra

Colleen Wronko, founder of True Reformers - Advocates for Animal Shelter Change in NJ, told New Jersey 101.5 the video demonstrates how Licitra has treated other employees.

Wronko said that another employee was also fired by Licitra the same day. He advised the worker who took the video to record their meeting. But her biggest concern is for the animals under the MCSPCA's care.

"If you're treating an employee like that you can't be good for the animals. The high-stress environment. It can't be good for the animals," Wronko said.

NJ Animal Observer describes itself as "promoting innovative and progressive animal welfare policies in New Jersey and beyond." Its active Facebook page has many posts about shelters that euthanize animals.

A report by Best Friends Animal Society said that 1,800 cats and dogs were killed by animal shelters in New Jersey in a one-year period. Nevertheless, the report by the group that favors no-kill policies, says that New Jersey does a better job than other states at saving animal lives.

