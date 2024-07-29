Free program at Rutgers helps adults with autism

NEWARK — A Newark-based program is hoping to bridge the gap for services that benefit adults with Autism.

"There's a lot of people who have a diagnosis of Autism in New Jersey, but they need services that can sometimes be difficult to find," said Dr. Aaron Dallman, the creator of Nexus and an assistant professor at Rutgers.

He says services for the 21 and older community are hard to come by and urban areas are no exception. Further adding to the need is that New Jersey has one of the highest rates of Autism in the nation, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dallman hopes his Nexus program can help, especially for those who have aged out of the school system. From 18 to 35, state residents can enroll in Nexus and stay involved as long as they would like.

Nexus touches on a range of skills to develop independence: job interviews, housekeeping, filing paperwork, planning events and more. Through problem-solving and working through issues, Dallman says it instills important skills for living in the community.

Occupational therapy students, speech language pathology students and physical therapy students help to bring hands-on mentorship to those of the autism community.

There’s no waiver, entrance fee or request for insurance information to join. The program is free of charge.

For the creator, the “independence-style intervention” doesn’t stop here. One of his students is bringing the Nexus approach to Wisconsin and he’s also looking to form a partnership with Newark Public Schools.

Anyone wishing to sign someone up can send an email to a.dallman@rutgers.edu.

