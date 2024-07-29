Motorcyclist dies in Route 1 crash
✅ The motorcyclist hit a vehicle stopped for a red light on Route 1 in Edison
✅ His motorcycle club may have been driving too fast, according to police
✅ It's the third fatality on Route 1 in Edison in 2024
EDISON — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Route 1 on Sunday evening.
Alexander Teshima Chong, 45, of Belleville was riding north with a "large group" of members of his motorcycle club approaching Old Post Road around 8:15 p.m., Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5. Chong's motorcycle "clipped" a fellow rider, causing both bikes to wobble before both riders jumped.
Chong landed in the back of a vehicle stopped for a red light in the middle lane and went under the vehicle. The other rider was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition late Monday morning.
ALSO READ: Miracle? NJ woman found alive after disappearing near river
Dangerous road
Initial reports suggest the motorcycle group may have been going too fast as they approached the red light.
The northbound lanes were closed for about five hours.
The crash is the fourth fatal crash in Edison in 2024, according to State Police records. Three of the crashes were on Route 1.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Joe Biden through the years
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt