Miracle? NJ woman found alive after disappearing near river

Police are calling the re-appearance of a New Jersey woman in Tennessee a "miracle" after fearing she had fallen into a river.

Alexandria “Allie” Chmiel, 33, of Old Bridge, became separated from a friend early Thursday while walking near the Cumberland River near the Tennessee Titans stadium. Helicopters, a drone and climbers were used to search brush along the riverbank, according to Nashville TV station CBS 42.

Surveillance pictures showed Chmiel walking near the river. Police found her shoes on the sidewalk with drops of blood, according to Nashville TV station WSMV.

There was additional concern because a University of Missouri student went missing in March in the same area and drowned in the same area after drinking "multiple alcoholic beverages," police said.

Search for Allie Chmiel along the Cumberland River in Nashville 7/25/24

A call home to mom

WSMV reported that Chmiel called her mother while she was missing. Her mother called police and was able to help police ping Chmiel's phone to the riverbank area.

As police searched the area of the ping, Chmiel was spotted "emerging" from the riverbank, according to police. Police investigators told CBS 42 that she had scratches and cuts all over her body. Police believe she was in the river at one point. A photo was posted of Chmiel standing barefoot and talking to police.

Nashville police Sgt. Bob Nielsen told WSMV it was a "miracle" she was found.

Police told New Jersey 101.5 that her disappearance is not considered suspicious and there are no charges against Chmiel.

Allie Chmiel after she "emerged" from a riverbank area 7/25/24

