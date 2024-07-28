Pregnant NJ woman among 2 dead in fiery Black Horse Pike crash

💔 2 dead, 7 hurt in Friday evening crash

💔 Good Samaritans rescued some victims from car on fire

💔 Head-on crash remains under investigation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and seven are facing injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening after a violent crash this weekend.

A silver Nissan Sentra heading west on Black Horse Pike crossed into oncoming traffic in front of the Oh St. Joseph Resort Hotel in Egg Harbor Township on Friday around 8:18 p.m., according to police.

The silver Nissan crashed head-on into a Kia Forte heading east, which was sent backward by the hit. A red Nissan Sentra also heading east then hit the Kia, sending the Kia into the marsh off to the side of the road.

Meantime, the silver Nissan caught fire after it came to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Good Samaritans save victims from crash

Bystanders and other drivers who saw the horrific crash stopped to help. They quickly realized that people were trapped in the silver Nissan as flames began to engulf it.

A 25-year-old man from Pleasantville was rescued and hospitalized with serious injuries. Two juveniles, a male and a female, were rescued from the vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition.

Bystander Chris Wilson said to 6abc Action News that the boy was yelling for his life from the fiery Nissan. Wilson, who pulled the boy from the vehicle, was hospitalized with injuries from the rescue.

The burned silver Nissan Sentra after a crash on Black Horse Pike 7/26/24 (6abc) The burned silver Nissan Sentra after a crash on Black Horse Pike 7/26/24 (6abc) loading...

"We are thankful for those individuals who quickly and selflessly acted," said Egg Harbor Township police.

However, a woman in the silver Nissan was killed as a result of the crash. Police have identified her as Gabriella Constrantino, 22, of Pleasantville.

Pregnant woman killed in Black Horse Pike crash

Francesco Nin Ferreras, 27, of Atlantic City was a passenger in the Kia Forte. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also killed in the crash. Police have identified the driver as Escarlin Suriel, 21, of Atlantic City.

According to a GoFundMe, Suriel and Ferreras were married.

Escarlin Suriel, at left, with her family (GoFundMe) Escarlin Suriel, at left, with her family (GoFundMe) loading...

Suriel was eight months pregnant, according to the GoFundMe created by a relative. Her unborn daughter was killed as well.

"Escarlin was a loving, caring, and devoted mother and wife. She was a beautiful soul. She leaves behind her four-year-old daughter and her husband, along with many friends and family members who love her and will miss her beyond words," the GoFundMe said. It had raised over $11,000 as of noon Sunday.

Two people in the red Nissan were hospitalized with minor injuries. Debris from the crash also hit a Toyota Yaris but the drive was not hurt.

Police haven't said what led the silver Nissan to cross into oncoming traffic. The crash, which closed Black Horse Pike for over seven hours, remains under investigation.

