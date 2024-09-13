All those Farmer’s Almanac winter season forecasts are total bull

It's that time of year. Over the past week or two, my social media feeds have been inundated by sensational headlines, teasing of what's ahead for the winter season. Snow and ice! Cold and wind! Mild and rainy! Warm and dry! Doom and gloom!

The 2025 editions of Farmers' Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac were published earlier this summer. (Yes, they are different and completely independent of each other.) Each claims to be able to accurately predict the weather many months and seasons in advance. For example:

The Farmer's Almanac seasonal prediction for winter across the United States. (Farmer's Almanac)

The 2024-25 general winter season forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac. (Old Farmer's Almanac)

Ohhhh, so it's either going to be "mild and wet" or "mild and dry" this winter. Maybe it's going to snow in New Jersey? Or maybe it won't? Breaking news, stop the presses...

Do you buy into the usefulness and accuracy of these infamous publications?

I certainly don't, for a very simple reason. Meteorologists have enough trouble forecasting the weather five days in advance, nevermind five months.

Let me give you four more reasons why you should take this kind of forecast with a high degree of skepticism and a very large grain of road salt.

1.) Methodology a Mystery

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1793. The Farmers' Almanac has been around since 1818.

Maybe their forecasts are based in some facet of science and research. Or maybe their forecasts come from a dartboard. We don't know. Neither are willing to share their exact methodology, so we have no concrete idea of why and how they come up with their winter outlooks.

Oh, you can get a tiny taste of their "weather formula," but only if you buy the book. Makes it really hard to trust such a "forecast".

Getty Images / Vadven

2.) Poor Past Performance

It seems like the almanac prognosticators always predict a cold and snowy weather for the Northeast U.S. Don't believe me? Here you go:

—2023-24... Farmer's Almanac says winter will be intense in New Jersey

—2022-23... The Farmers’ Almanac says NJ’s going to have a snowy winter

—2021-22... The Old Farmer’s Almanac says NJ is going to have a really cold winter

—2020-21... Farmers’ Almanac forecasts winter blast for New Jersey

—2019-20... One Farmer’s Almanac says wild winter for NJ

—2018-19... When to expect snow for winter 2018 in NJ

—2017-18... When the Farmer’s Almanac predicts snow for New Jersey

—2016-17... Farmer’s almanac predicts lots of cold, snow for New Jersey … when?

—2014-15... Farmers' Almanac predicts another nasty winter

As you may recall, both the winters of 2019-20 and 2022-23 were duds. Quiet and mild, with only one big snowstorm a piece. Did either almanac catch that?

Nope — and that poor performance does not bode well for any future year's winter outlook.

Additionally, the almanac's daily forecasts are extraordinarily vague and rarely correct. Maybe they'll "nail" the timing of one or two storms each season. But as you know, weather happens 365+ days a year, not just once a season. They're the only "weather forecasters" in the world who can get away with calling for a "cold and snowy winter" and grading themselves with "80 to 90 percent accuracy". It's just not right.

3.) Seasonal Forecasting is Shaky

If you follow my forecasts and my weather blog regularly, you know I am not a fan of long-range/seasonal forecasting. Part of my angst is spurred by the fact that long-range forecasting is a niche area of expertise and useful only for a specific audience.

Just look at the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season outlook. It was supposed to be a very active one, but storm development was quashed for months by Saharan dust in the atmosphere.

The Climate Prediction Center's 3-month forecast through November, suggesting a good chance of above-normal temperatures. (NOAA / CPC)

The 3-month period of September, October, and November was expected to bring above-normal precipitation to the East Coast. So far that has been far from the case. (NOAA / CPC)

Generally such seasonal outlooks are broad, and not actionable by the general public. For example, how would you react differently to a "snowy, cold" winter forecast, compared to a "rainy, mild" one? Probably no different.

I think some of my meteorologist colleagues "stretch the science" in trying to provide too much detail, too much insight, and too much confidence in a winter/summer/hurricane season forecast. There are absolutely some well-documented signals and teleconnections out there: large-scale atmospheric circulations, ocean currents, ENSO, sunspot activity, etc. But how will they interact? How will they affect storm tracks? And rain-snow lines? How they will specifically affect accumulations and travel impacts in New Jersey? It is shaky science, at best.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media

4.) It Only Takes One

I am a big believer that it only takes a single major snowstorm to make for a memorable winter season. (Example: The Blizzard of 2016.)

Therefore, I argue that a forecast for the entire winter season is kind of irrelevant.

Spencer Platt

The Bottom Line

The Farmers' Almanac and Old Farmer's Almanac are not scientific journals. They're not accountable to anyone for producing any sort of accurate forecast. It's fluff, and it's fun. If you love winter, feel free to preemptively get excited. If you hate winter, feel free to preemptively gripe.

Of course, if you're looking for an accurate weather forecast... You might want to look somewhere other than a 200+ year old book.

About two months from now — November — "real" meteorologists will start to offer broad seasonal outlooks based on climatology (history), the ongoing El Nino, coming off a hot and mainly summer, and those teleconnections I mentioned earlier. That is when you can get the shovels, salt, and sleds ready for the season.

Or not.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

