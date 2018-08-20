When to expect snow for winter 2018 in NJ (maybe)

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has its long range forecasts out, and the Atlantic Corridor (of which New Jersey is a part) is destined for above normal temperatures and above average precipitation this winter, but below average snowfall, so I guess we can anticipate a rainy winter.

Some of the other highlights: A snowy beginning to December, and snow in late January and mid-February. The Almanac also says that next summer will be rainier and cooler than normal, which is bad news for the Shore; well, it is if you believe in the long term prognostications of the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

If you want more information or look up another region of the country, simply click here and enter your zip code, although anywhere in New Jersey is going to have the same forecast. Take it for what it’s worth.

