Farmer’s Almanac says winter will be intense in New Jersey

Of course, take it with a grain of salt. And, of course, listen to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow for accurate weather forecasts; but the Farmer’s Almanac is out with their winter prediction, and it’s fun to take a look.

Also, remember that the Farmer's Almanac is distinct from the Old Farmer's Almanac, which also publishes predictions.

2023-2024 Farmers' Almanac Winter Outlook (Photo via farmersalmanac.com) 2023-2024 Farmers' Almanac Winter Outlook (Photo via farmersalmanac.com) loading...

So, what does the Farmer's Almanac see for the ’23-’24 winter? They say that will we have a much snowier winter than last year (if you recall, we had very little snow last winter).

According to the Almanac:

December 2023 is forecast to start out quite stormy. Our extended weather forecast calls for some blizzard conditions blowing snow into areas over northern New England, the North Central States, and northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The Almanac says that a blizzard will be caused by a warm El Nino current in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America.

(Photo: Arun Kuchibhotla, Unsplash) (Photo: Arun Kuchibhotla, Unsplash) loading...

They warn:

For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.

Some of the other predictions from the Almanac:

An East Coast storm affecting the Northeast and New England states will bring snowfall, cold rain and then frigid temperatures, during the second week of February.

Another East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to this area during the first week of March.

2023-2024 Farmers' Almanac Winter Outlook (Photo via farmersalmanac.com) 2023-2024 Farmers' Almanac Winter Outlook (Photo via farmersalmanac.com) loading...

Again, don’t make any plans based on the preceding predictions, and listen to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow for up-to-the-minute, accurate forecasts.

