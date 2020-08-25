Farmers’ Almanac forecasts winter blast for New Jersey

Take it for what it’s worth, but the Farmers’ Almanac says we’re going to get hit with a blizzard in February ’21. On the heels of last year’s mild winter, the publication says this winter will be the winter of the “great divide,” with some areas of the country experiencing drought conditions while others get slammed with nasty weather.

We’re in the “slammed” category with the almanac predicting a blizzard on the second week of February saying “This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston, Massachusetts!” That might not be our only brush with winter’s worst, though, with a prediction of “And for those living in the eastern half of the country, you may get clobbered during the final week of March, but what falls from the sky will depend on where you live—this storm will track from the nation’s midsection to central New England and bring a significant late-season snowfall to the north of its track, and showers and thunderstorms to the south.”

Overall, the almanac is calling for a cold, snowy winter for the Northeast. Based on a “carefully-guarded formula” that’s been followed for 204 years, the almanac this year forewarns areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies are in for a cold winter, with normal to below-normal temperatures. The Pacific Northwest is forecast to have mild, dry winter weather; the West Coast should have normal temperatures, but will be wet.

“Preparing people for the unexpected in more important than ever,” said editor Peter Geiger. “Our job as editors of the Farmers’ Almanac is to pass down valuable tips and advice to help our readers thrive, no matter the obstacles, including the weather.”

By the way, the Farmers’ Almanac is not the same as the Old Farmers Almanac, which is its competitor.

