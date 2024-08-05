Farmer’s Almanac says this NJ town will get the first frost

We all know that the accuracy of the Farmers' Almanac and its less popular counterpart, the Old Farmers' Almanac, is questionable at best.

In today's world, where immediate information is always at our fingertips, no one has any patience anymore.

We're so desperate to know what the weather will be like far down the road that we'll look at sources with predictions that are dubious at best.

The Farmers' Almanac has been a household staple since 1818. It's famous for its long-range weather forecasts, often using historical weather data, astronomy, and other information to predict months into the future.

People also love its gardening tips and articles on cooking and health. Plus, there's a handy calendar for planting and harvesting.

Now, let's talk about the first frost of 2024 for New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. It's been one of the hottest summers that I can remember, but still, it’s hard to get in the mindset of thinking about winter.

However, I know plenty of people who can’t wait until the first chill and then the first flakes of snow start to fall.

Question is…how long will NJ, NY, and PA have to wait for those lower temperatures? Well, the Farmers' Almanac has released its predictions.

Remember to take these with a grain of salt because any weather expert will tell you that the science of these “predictions” is pretty flawed. I’m not even sure there is science involved at all.

So, when is the first fall 2024 frost in New Jersey? According to the Farmers' Almanac, Toms River is going to see the first frost on October 15. That feels like it's just around the corner.

The next towns follow closely: New Brunswick on October 20, Cranford on October 25, Harrison on November 1, and Margate on November 15.

If it feels like that’s just around the corner, it is. Let's hope the Farmers' Almanac is wildly inaccurate because, honestly, I’m not ready for it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

