Help un-cancel this NJ guy who cares about hostages in Gaza

The guy’s name is Mike Pollock. He’s a sweetheart of a guy who has put together a very nice living doing voiceovers for some of the most popular video game franchises throughout the years.

He’s been the voice of Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise since 2003. He has voiced numerous characters in various anime English dubs, video games, and other animated works.

Everyone knows and loves Mike. He’s an all-around good guy who loves to meet with fans and attends conventions on the regular, not just to promote himself but also to get the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the fans who adore and support him.

Oh, did I mention Mike is also Jewish? This day and age, that can be a scary thing to be.

Like most people, Mike is torn up about the 120 hostages still being held in Gaza, including Ariel Bibas who turns 5 years old on Aug. 5. Five. His birthday will mark 304 days of captivity.

Ariel and his younger brother Kfir (19 months old) are being held in unknown conditions. Think about that. And no one is sure how many hostages are actually alive. So of course, all of our hearts should be breaking unless we hve no hearts.

That said, Mike Pollock doesn’t really get into politics when it comes to his social media presence, or at all for that matter.

But he did share on his X account a beautiful and haunting music video that was a tribute to those who have been kidnapped from their families and still remain in Gaza.

The song is called “Empty Chairs,” evoking the abject sadness in the homes of people whose family members have been kidnapped.

He was even thoughtful enough to include a trigger warning for violence and blood in the video in case people would feel uncomfortable watching it.

Here’s his tweet.

And that’s about it. Nothing hateful, nothing racist, nothing even remotely political. And then the lefties come crawling out of the woodwork to try to cancel him. And label him — of all horrible things — a Zionist, which by now we know is just a euphemism for Jew.

And a lot of young ignorant lefties who don’t even understand the geopolitics of the Middle East have a lot of time on their hands, so they work hard at trying to ruin people's lives if you don’t think like them.

As a result, Mike, a professional who has worked hard his whole life eventually begins to feel the sting. He’s berated all day long. He has horrible accusations thrown at him. He’s lost a couple of jobs but rationalize that they were probably people he would not want to work with anyway.

And then, as those of us who have been canceled understand as a futile gesture, he tries to defend himself. Which only riles up the mom‘s-basement-dwelling-keyboard-warriors even more.

So in the interest of trying to un-cancel Mike Pollock, I urge you to look at his website here.

Check out his work on his Instagram here

You can even meet him at an event he’ll be attending in Connecticut, Retro World Expo to hang with him and pat him on the back. Or just in general, send him messages of support and let him know that for every lefty with an agenda out there there are so many more people who understand that to not care about innocent civilians being held against their will is to not have a human soul.

Mike, I salute you and I know our listeners and readers do, too.

