The Farmers’ Almanac says NJ’s going to have a snowy winter

Winter weather may seem like an afterthought with the mild temperatures we’ve been enjoying but be assured, nasty weather will find us soon.

The Farmers’ Almanac is out with its weather predictions for the winter of ’22-’23, and it calls for a snow winter in our neck of the woods. (By the way, the Farmers’ Almanac is not to be confused with the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which is a competitor).

Our Chief Meteorologist may scoff at their methods, but the folks behind the forecast for the Farmer’s Almanac say they are accurate (they give examples of forecasts they got right), but we’ll take it with a grain of salt anyway.

Getty Images / robertiez Getty Images / robertiez loading...

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts our first blast of winter will come next month:

The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country. (Maybe there will be a white Christmas in some areas?)

Jonathan Larsen Jonathan Larsen loading...

The weather event will be followed by another, colder one that is predicted to show up in the middle of Jan.:

January 16-23, we’ll raise another red flag for bouts of heavy rain and snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!

Finally, what kind of snowfall should we expect this winter? The Farmers’ Almanac says we’ll have an “active storm track” throughout the winter, extending from the Gulf of Mexico to New England, so they think we’ll have plenty of snow.

Again, take it with a grain of salt, and listen to Dan Zarrow every day for accurate forecasts.

Farmers Almanac Farmers Almanac loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.