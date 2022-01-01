Words of wisdom for the New Year, from out of New Jersey’s past

It was fun playing "Jersey's Greatest Party Hits," and counting down into the New Year with YOU last night. Thanks for letting New Jersey 101.5 be your New Year's Eve soundtrack.

Now that we're a few hours into 2022, again, let me wish you nothing but the best in the New Year.

Recently, I came across a quote from a notable (former) Princeton resident, that is appropriate as we begin a New Year:

Remembering Albert Einstein, in downtown Princeton. (Craig Allen photo)

"Learn from yesterday...Live for today...Hope for tomorrow."--Albert Einstein.

Words to live by, as we start 2022, filled with hope for the coming days.

Born in Germany, Albert Einstein lived on Mercer Street in Princeton, from 1933 until his death in 1955.

The most wise one, in profile, on 1/1/22. (Craig Allen photo)

"Learn from yesterday...Live for today...Hope for tomorrow."

Happy 2022, New Jersey.

