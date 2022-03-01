You've probably seen the bumper sticker, coffee mug, or T-shirt that says, "Jersey Girls Don't Pump Their Own Gas".

You've probably been under the impression that lawmakers are afraid to propose any legislation allowing what the 49 other states do is political suicide. The perception is that women in New Jersey hate the idea.

Former Gov. Christie and current Emperor Muphy have both echoed those concerns about losing female support if such legislation is signed into law. Well, a new bill that would actually allow people THE CHOICE to pump their own gas is being sponsored by two female Assembly members.

Assemblywomen Carol Murphy of Burlington County and Annette Chaparro of Hudson County are two of the three sponsors of the bill. And they're Democrats! The other sponsor is Republican Ned Thomson of Monmouth County. This is a non-partisan issue with a bi-partisan effort to finally join the Twenty-First century.

The law would still allow for people to have the option of having someone do it for them. Those who chose to do it themselves will realize a savings of about 15 cents a gallon, according to Sal Risalvato of the New Jersey Gasoline Retailers Association. According to Mr. Risalvato, women are not opposed to having the option to do it themselves.

As far as it displacing any workers, the only thing it would displace is those orange cones in front of pumps that can't be manned now due to a lack of people willing to pump gas.

It was hard enough to find people to do it before the pandemic and now it's even harder. Some stations are paying upwards of $20 an hour or more, so in cutting the labor costs they would be able to reduce the price and be competitive with some of the bigger chains like Wawa.

You can check out the details HERE.

Most women I've spoken to about this over the years don't like the idea. So, we're asking this question to WOMEN ONLY.

