We have a good-sized list of famous athletes from New Jersey. Carli Lloyd and Mike Trout, just to name a few.

Another one just got added to that list today when Chris Gotteruo won the Genesis Scottish Open Sunday afternoon. He was tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy heading into the final round and held him off, ultimately winning by two strokes.

It was Gotterup's second career victory on the PGA TOUR, and his first this year.

Gotterup was born in Maryland but played college golf at Rutgers University (2017-2021), where he had a standout career. He won the New Jersey State Open in 2019. He transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2022 to finish his collegiate career. While there, he won the Haskins Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top college golfer.

His win on Sunday earned him an entry into the final major of the golf season this week at the Open Championship. It will be his first ever start in the event. Gotterup has played in two majors thus far in his career, the PGA Championship (2024), where he missed the cut, and the U.S. Open (2025), where he finished tied for 23rd.

He made the entire state proud with his victory today in large part because of how he fended off the number two-ranked player in the world, Rory McIlroy, arguably the greatest player of this generation.

I'm a big Rory fan, but was pulling hard for Gotterup today because of my New Jersey pride. Golf is a hard sport to win at, but early into Gotterup's career, the talent is clearly showing. Best of luck to him this week at the Open Championship.

