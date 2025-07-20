Hidden gem public golf course in NJ’s rolling hills
I had heard about this course my entire life, but never decided to play it. That is, until this weekend.
For the cheaper price, I'd say it's worth it. Oftentimes, golf courses that are cheap never "wow" me. If you want to play a nice course, you typically need to splurge a bit more.
Thankfully, Golden Pheasant in Lumberton combines the best of both worlds. I paid $52 for a late afternoon tee time. This time of year, it's great because you can play after 4 p.m. and still get a full 18 holes in.
The condition of the course is very good considering it's a public track. They can be hit or miss depending on where you play. There were some spots where the condition could have been better, but overall, I'd say it's better than most. The greens here were very quick and in virtually perfect shape.
If you have the golf itch or even if you're just picking it up for the first time this summer, I would recommend Golden Pheasant as a course to try out. It suits players of all skill levels.
NJ's best kept secret — Golden Pheasant Golf Course
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
