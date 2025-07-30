If you’ve spent any time in Newark over the past year, you probably heard people talking about Hashstoria. It was not only a cannabis lounge, it was also a dispensary, a hangout, and an event space.

It’s really kind of shocking that the business didn’t work out. All of a sudden, an eviction notice was seen on the door, the doors were locked, and a business that had so much buzz was out of business just like that.

What makes it even harder to understand is who was behind it. Hashstoria wasn’t run by amateurs; it was backed by a group that included NFL stars and high‑profile entrepreneurs.

Big investors backed a promising venture

These were people with resources, connections, and a vision for something fresh in New Jersey’s cannabis market. That usually means the place will succeed beyond its wildest expectations, yet mysteriously, less than a year after opening, this one didn’t.

It had reportedly built a loyal following where one could attend live music events and private parties. Sounds like it was perfect for Newark, a town that had begun to establish itself as the cannabis capital of the state.

For now, the showroom is empty and the website’s quiet. There’s no official word on whether Hashstoria will try to reopen somewhere else, but the sudden closure is sad for the local scene. Losing Hashstoria is a surprise nobody saw coming.

