Nestled deep inside rural New Jersey is one of the state's best coffee shops. It's off-the-beaten-path and in one of the cutest downtowns you'll find. I'm talking about The Moth Coffeehouse in Allentown, New Jersey.

The Moth Coffeehouse isn’t just another coffee shop. You'll notice that right away with the exterior. It's inside a historic building and looks out over a beautiful pond below. It's the first building on your left that you'll see when you drive into Allentown.

Here's how The Moth Coffeehouse came to be, according to their website:

"We chose The Moth after the Luna moth. Luna Moths represent new beginnings. Which is exactly what we got, a new beginning for our beloved mill and for us, a family."

They officially opened their doors in 2015 and have been getting steady business ever since, according to their website.

Take one trip here and you'll see why. Not only do they offer great coffee and food, but you'll fall in love with Allentown too. The town and coffee shop give off such a quaint vibe that isn't matched by anything else.

It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but get there early if you want the most popular treats, they tend to go fast.

Whether you’re catching up with a friend, grabbing lunch, or just need a moment of peace, The Moth Coffeehouse is one of those rare places that makes you want to linger just a little longer. Check them out if you're ever in the area.

