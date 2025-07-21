If you think farmers' markets are just for grabbing a few tomatoes and calling it a day, you haven’t spent a Saturday morning at the Asbury Fresh Farmers Market.

Tucked right in the middle of downtown Asbury Park, this market has quietly become one of New Jersey’s most vibrant little weekend scenes.

It’s open every Sunday from May through November, and yes, you’ll find gorgeous Jersey-grown produce, whether it’s heirloom tomatoes, just-picked corn, or uber-fresh greens. But here’s the thing: most people aren’t just showing up for the veggies.

They’re here for the experience.

Locals flock in for the fresh‑baked breads and pastries that sell out fast, the handmade mozzarella, and the kind of small-batch hot sauce you can’t stop drizzling on everything. You can also find food trucks, coffee stands pouring the best brew, and tables full of local honey, flowers, and jams.

It’s also a social thing.

You see neighbors, catch live music from a rotating lineup of local performers, and suddenly, what was a quick stop turns into a whole morning. It’s fun to see parents chase kids around a couple strolling hand-in-hand, and of course, baskets full of sourdough. Not to mention many people’s number one reason to visit: The fresh eggs and Jersey peaches.

Farmers' markets like this have become the heart of New Jersey. People supporting local growers and makers and walking out with the best examples of why we’re called the Garden State.

If you haven’t been, make a plan. This is Jersey at its most delicious.