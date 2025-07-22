Dennis and I have a theory that nothing important happens in the world without some connection to New Jersey.

Every newsmaking story is basically 6 degrees of separation from the Garden State. And the recent Coldplay smooch video scandal is no exception. According to an article on Patch, it turns out that it was a bartender from Point Pleasant Beach who accidentally set off one of the wildest viral scandals of the summer. And it all started with a Coldplay concert and a kiss cam.

Meet Grace Springer.

If you’ve ever grabbed a drink at Jenks on a packed summer weekend, you might’ve been served by her without even knowing. Grace isn’t some influencer scheming for fame; she’s a Jersey Shore local who bartends on the boardwalk and graduated from Monmouth University back in 2019. She even went back in 2023 to work on her master’s degree.

Fast forward to last week at MetLife Stadium.

Screenshots from video by instaagraace on TikTok Screenshots from video by instaagraace on TikTok loading...

Grace whips out her phone, hoping she’ll see herself on the big screen. Instead, the camera lands on the two infamous people we are all very familiar with by now: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR director Kristen Cabot. And you know the rest of the story.

It turns out that when Grace posted the clip to TikTok, she didn’t really think much of it. After all, this is New Jersey, were used to intrigue and high drama.

As of today, it’s been viewed more than 114 million times.

The fallout was instant: Byron resigned, both he and Cabot were put on leave, and the internet went full detective mode.

Meanwhile, Grace is back behind the bar at Jenks, probably shaking her head like the rest of us.

How much has she made off this Coldplay video?

She isn’t getting rich off this, either. She wasn’t signed up for TikTok’s creator fund, so despite the views, she hasn’t seen a dime.

“Let’s just say I couldn’t take you to dinner,” she joked in a follow-up video.

If you feel bad about that, maybe you wanna help her out.

She’s pinned her Venmo to the top of her profile, hoping to chip away at $80,000 in student loans from Monmouth U.

Is that a cause worth donating to? It’s up to you to decide. As for Grace, she does feel for these people.

Only in Jersey does a night out at a concert turn a local bartender into a headline-maker. Cheers to that.