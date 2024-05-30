Will NJ crack down on rowdy teens? — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ 1 dead, multiple injured after woman plows into work site
MAGNOLIA — A utility worker was killed while three colleagues were seriously injured after a woman drove off the road and into a work site Wednesday morning.
Officials say a woman on North White Horse Pike hit a curb, a bush and struck four workers doing repair work for New Jersey American Water about 9:54 a.m.
⬛ NJ magician found with disturbing child abuse material, cops say
A professional magician from Morris County, who is married to a borough councilwoman, has been accused of keeping child pornography.
Butler resident Scott Morley was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse materials), Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.
⬛ NJ police union calls for 'real consequences' for rowdy teens
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey's statewide police union said Wednesday there needs to be “real consequences” for drunken, rowdy teens and adults who create mayhem in public places following a series of disturbances at Jersey Shore towns over the Memorial Day weekend that included the stabbing of a teen.
Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemens' Benevolent Association, issued a statement calling for changes in laws and procedures governing how police interact with disorderly teens and young adults.
⬛ Latest effort to combat car theft in New Jersey
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench hopes to give his local police officers another tool to combat car thefts.
He is supporting a measure before the Township Council that would allow police to ticket any person on private property who pulls the door handle on a vehicle they don't own. It also adds penalties for possession of a device that can detect if a key fob has been left in a vehicle.
Moench says car theft has become more common along the Route 78 corridor.
⬛ Special town hall on rising car thefts and home invasions in NJ
According to statistics from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, more than 16,000 vehicles were stolen in 2023, a 4% increase from 2022.
And these days thieves aren’t just stealing cars, they’re also breaking into people’s homes to get their hands on vehicle key fobs.
On Thursday night at 7, join us for a special town hall — “Locked Down: Defending Your Car and Home from Theft.”
Our discussion will look at the reasons behind the dramatic increase in car thefts and what might be done to reduce them. The program will also educate New Jerseyans about how best to prevent being a victim.
