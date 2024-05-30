Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Vehicles involved in a crash on White Horse Pike in Magnolia Vehicles involved in a crash on White Horse Pike in Magnolia (NBC Philadelphia) loading...

MAGNOLIA — A utility worker was killed while three colleagues were seriously injured after a woman drove off the road and into a work site Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman on North White Horse Pike hit a curb, a bush and struck four workers doing repair work for New Jersey American Water about 9:54 a.m.

NJ magician busted for child porn possession (MCPO, Google Maps) (MCPO, Google Maps) loading...

A professional magician from Morris County, who is married to a borough councilwoman, has been accused of keeping child pornography.

Butler resident Scott Morley was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child sexual abuse materials), Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Bicycle police officers rest while patrolling the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Bicycle police officers rest while patrolling the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey's statewide police union said Wednesday there needs to be “real consequences” for drunken, rowdy teens and adults who create mayhem in public places following a series of disturbances at Jersey Shore towns over the Memorial Day weekend that included the stabbing of a teen.

Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemens' Benevolent Association, issued a statement calling for changes in laws and procedures governing how police interact with disorderly teens and young adults.

Bridgewater PD/Townsquare Media illustration Bridgewater PD/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench hopes to give his local police officers another tool to combat car thefts.

He is supporting a measure before the Township Council that would allow police to ticket any person on private property who pulls the door handle on a vehicle they don't own. It also adds penalties for possession of a device that can detect if a key fob has been left in a vehicle.

Moench says car theft has become more common along the Route 78 corridor.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

According to statistics from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, more than 16,000 vehicles were stolen in 2023, a 4% increase from 2022.

And these days thieves aren’t just stealing cars, they’re also breaking into people’s homes to get their hands on vehicle key fobs.

On Thursday night at 7, join us for a special town hall — “Locked Down: Defending Your Car and Home from Theft.”

Our discussion will look at the reasons behind the dramatic increase in car thefts and what might be done to reduce them. The program will also educate New Jerseyans about how best to prevent being a victim.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison.

Others accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

How to spot a Benny or Shoobie at the NJ Shore A fun take on knowing who is who at the New Jersey Shore. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.