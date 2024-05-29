1 dead, 3 injured after woman plows into NJ utility work site, reports say

MAGNOLIA — A utility worker was killed while three of his colleagues were seriously injured after a car hit a garbage truck on Wednesday, according to published reports.

Police told NBC Philadelphia that a woman drove through the Produce Junction parking lot on White Horse Pike (Route 30) and into a work zone before striking the back of a garbage truck.

Police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the chain of events.

New Jersey American Water said four workers were injured in the crash but did not provide more information.

Two of the workers have been hospitalized in critical condition while one was killed, the NBC Philadelphia report said.

New Jersey American Water spokeswoman Denise V. Free said the workers were installing a meter pit at the time.

"Our focus is on caring for our employees and their impacted families and friends," Free said.

ALSO READ: NJ cops will be cracking down on these 6 highways on Thursday

Magnolia police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Route 30 remained closed between Evesham and Warwick roads as of 2:20 p.m.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants Inspired by Nashville and now in New Jersey — spice lovers and curious foodies have options for grabbing some delicious hot chicken in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow