Fire truck crash leaves 2 dead and 2 firefighters injured
MAGNOLIA — Two people were killed in a crash involving at least one fire truck and several vehicles Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Warwick Road and White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Magnolia just before 10 a.m., according to Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen.
The crash involved a truck from the Lawnside Fire Department of Magnolia. Two firefighters were sent to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital.
Keashen said two people died in the crash.
Video shows several fire trucks and a severely damaged car at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
The intersection was still closed as of 12:45 p.m., creating traffic delays.
