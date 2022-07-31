MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced.

John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson was responding to a call on behalf of the Lawnside fire department and driving a fire truck at the time of the crash on the morning of Jan. 19, MacAulay said.

The victims of the crash were identified by officials as Pine Hill residents John Bishop, 68, and Marie Endicott, 75. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

MacAulay said an investigation showed that while driving the firetruck, Gibson crossed the double yellow lines to get around cars stopped at the red light at the intersection of Warwick Road and White Horse Pike (Route 30).

As Gibson drove through the intersection without stopping, MacAulay said the firetruck hit a Nissan Sentra driven by Bishop with Endicott in the passenger seat.

Three firefighters were also taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital for minor injuries, 6ABC reported.

Along with his service as a firefighter, The Daily Voice reported that Bishop also graduated from the Camden County College Police Academy in 2017. He was sworn in as a Lawnside Class II police officer in Nov. 2020.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

