A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday.

William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police.

The 49-year-old Stratford resident was getting out of his car when a Nissan Altima driven by a 19-year-old man from Sicklerville entered the shoulder and hit him, troopers said.

Scully was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Altima suffered minor injuries.

State police said the accident, which happened around milepost 39.2, remained under investigation.

Scully was a guidance counselor and girls volleyball coach at Sterling High School, where administrators, staff and students were memorializing him on Wednesday.

Sterling High School in Camden County (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

The regional public high school serves students from five communities in Camden County (Hi-Nella, Laurel Springs, Magnolia, Somerdale and Stratford).

