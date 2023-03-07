Man in Turnpike confrontation charged in murder 3 days earlier

🔴 Kyle Foggy was shot "in the presence of law enforcement" at a Turnpike service area on Feb. 28

🔴 He was charged with murder for a shooting in Lawnside three days earlier

🔴 Police found texts showing domestic violence involving the victim, reports say

The man who was killed in a standoff at a Turnpike during a confrontation with State Police had stalked a woman and fatally shot her just days earlier, according to authorities.

Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill was shot “in the presence of law enforcement” at the Clara Barton service area on the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike between Exit 2 and Exit 1 at approximately 1:45 p.m, on Feb. 28. according to the Attorney General Integrity Bureau. He died later that night at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The circumstances of the service area incident were not disclosed.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said Foggy was charged with murder in the Feb. 25 shooting of Michelle Cruz, 28, of Lawnside on Mouldy Road in Lawnside. She did not disclose if Foggy was taken into custody at any point between the shooting on Saturday and the incident on the Turnpike.

Map showing location of Clara Barton service area on the NJ Turnpike Map showing location of Clara Barton service area on the NJ Turnpike (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Stalking his eventual victim

According to the court documents obtained by NJ.com, Foggy was stalking Cruz in the hours before the 4 a.m. shooting. Police chased him away from the front of her apartment building five times before he fired the fatal shots. One of those officers reportedly found Cruz on the ground with a gunshot to the head.

Police later found Foggy's cell phone with texts and video that showed domestic violence incidents with Cruz, according to the report, but the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

The Delaware-based news website 1st State Update reported the incident involved a homicide suspect who threatened to kill himself when he was stopped by marshals.

Video of the scene showed what appeared to be members of a SWAT team in the parking lot.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.