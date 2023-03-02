Man shot at NJ Turnpike service area in South Jersey

🔴 A man was shot “in the presence of law enforcement” at the Clara Barton service area on the NJ Turnpike

🔴 The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting

🔴 The service area was closed for most of the day

OLDMANS — The state Attorney General’s office is investigating after a man was shot at a New Jersey Turnpike service area Tuesday afternoon.

The man was shot “in the presence of law enforcement” at the Clara Barton service area on the southbound side between Exit 2 and Exit 1 of the NJ Turnpike at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to the Attorney General Integrity Bureau.

The incident involved members of the State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service but details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed. State Police referred questions to the Attorney General's office.

The investigation is being conducted under a directive by the Attorney General's office requiring an investigation following the use of force by a police officer.

Map showing location of Clara Barton service area on the NJ Turnpike Map showing location of Clara Barton service area on the NJ Turnpike (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Standoff in the parking lot

The Delware-based news website 1st State Update reported the incident involved a homicide suspect who threatened to kill himself when he was stopped by marshals.

Video of the scene showed what appeared to be members of a SWAT team in the parking lot.

According to the NJ DOT's Turnpike Twitter account, the service area was closed to the public just after 10 a.m. and remained closed for much of the day.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.